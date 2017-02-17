TRENDING ON BS
Derivative strategy on Petronet by MOSL

Derivative strategy on Petronet by Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL

Chandan Taparia  |  Mumbai 

Derivative strategy on Petronet by Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst & PFA at MOSL:
 
Option Strategy: Petronet (Call Ladder Spread )


 
Buy 390 CE 1 lot
Sell 400 CE 1 lot
Sell 410 CE 1 lot
 
Rationale:
 
1.      It has formed a positive price pattern that is intact and a follow up buying could extend fresh rally
 
2.      Positive sector outlook along with unwinding in 390 CE could lead to option trigger for move towards 400
 
3.      Put accumulation at 380 could act as strong support.
 
4.      Considering faster theta decay , Bull Call Ladder is recommended
 
Target: 12,000        
            
Stop Loss: 2,050         
       
Hedge: Above 415
 
Disclaimer: Motilal Oswal Securities ( MOSL ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. MOSL is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. MOSL or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.
 
Chandan Taparia is Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities.

