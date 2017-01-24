Derivative strategy on SBI by Motilal Oswal Securities

Here is derivative strategy on by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy:

Bear Put Spread: ( 23 FEB 2017)

Buy 240 PE 1 lot & Sell 230 PE 1 lot

Target Profit: 8,000 at Rs 230

Stoploss: 4000 at Rs 260

Rationale:

1) is consolidating in past few trading sessions with not much incremental participation

2) Highest Call concentration for Feb series is at Rs 260 while move below Rs 250 could see selling pressure accelerating

3) Expecting rise in volatility in coming sessions, low risk hedge strategy Bear Put Spread is recommended.

Disclaimer: ( MOSL ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. MOSL is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. MOSL or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.