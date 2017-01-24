TRENDING ON BS
Buy Oil India, BEL and sell Indiabulls, says Motilal Oswal Securities
Derivative strategy on SBI by Motilal Oswal Securities

Here is derivative strategy on SBI by Sacchitanand Uttekar of MOSL

Sacchitanand Uttekar  |  Mumbai 

SBI
The logo of State Bank of India is pictured at its headquarters in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)

Here is derivative strategy on SBI by Sacchitanand Uttekar, Equity Technical Analyst  & PFA at Motilal Oswal Securities:

Option Strategy:
    
Bear Put Spread: SBI ( 23 FEB 2017)

Buy 240 PE 1 lot & Sell 230 PE 1 lot

Target Profit: 8,000 at Rs 230        
Stoploss: 4000 at Rs 260                            

Rationale:

1) SBI is consolidating in past few trading sessions with not much incremental participation

2) Highest Call concentration for Feb series is at Rs 260 while move below Rs 250 could see selling pressure accelerating

3) Expecting rise in volatility in coming sessions, low risk hedge strategy Bear Put Spread is recommended.

Disclaimer: Motilal Oswal Securities ( MOSL ) is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and is licensed to carry on the business of broking, depository services and related activities. MOSL is in the process of getting registered under SEBI - Research Analyst Regulations. MOSL, the spokesperson or his relatives, do not have financial interest in the securities mentioned above. The spokesperson has not served as a director, employee or officer at the subject company in the last 12 months. MOSL or its associate might be involved in market making for the subject company or have potential conflict of interest.

