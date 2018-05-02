Derivative Strategy on SBI by Motilal Oswal Securities

on by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities:

STRATEGY:

SBIN : BULL CALL SPREAD

VIEW : POSITIVE TO RANGE BOUND

BUY 1 LOT OF 245 CALL

SELL 1 LOT OF 260 CALL

NET PREMIUM PAID : 5 POINTS

KEEP SPREAD OF : 2.50 POINTS (Risk of Rs. 7,500/-)

KEEP SPREAD OF : 10 POINTS (Reward of Rs. 15,000/-)

RATIONALE :

Double bottom pattern with a Hammer candle on weekly scale

Positive divergence on Price and Oscillators, turning from deep oversold territory

Call unwinding and fresh Put writing at 240, 245 and 250 strikes

Expecting a short term bottom led by short covering, thus suggesting Bull Call Spread to play the bounce

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.