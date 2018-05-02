JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

HCL Technologies Q4FY18 results: Here's what brokerages expect

Top trading ideas from Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy Jet Airways, Siemens
Business Standard

Derivative Strategy on SBI by Motilal Oswal Securities

Derivative Strategy on SBI by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities:

Chandan Taparia  |  Mumbai 

Derivative Strategy on SBI by Motilal Oswal Securities

Derivative Strategy on SBI by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities:

STRATEGY:

SBIN : BULL CALL SPREAD

VIEW : POSITIVE TO RANGE BOUND

BUY 1 LOT OF 245 CALL

SELL 1 LOT OF 260 CALL

NET PREMIUM PAID : 5 POINTS

KEEP SPREAD STOP LOSS OF : 2.50 POINTS (Risk of Rs. 7,500/-)

KEEP SPREAD TARGET OF : 10 POINTS (Reward of Rs. 15,000/-)

RATIONALE :

Double bottom pattern with a Hammer candle on weekly scale

Positive divergence on Price and Oscillators, turning from deep oversold territory

Call unwinding and fresh Put writing at 240, 245 and 250 strikes

Expecting a short term bottom led by short covering, thus suggesting Bull Call Spread to play the bounce

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 05:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements