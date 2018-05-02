Derivative Strategy on SBI by Motilal Oswal Securities

-
ALSO READDerivative strategy on Tech Mahindra by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative strategy on Nifty by Motilal Oswal Securities Derivative Strategy for Asian Paints by HDFC Securities Derivative Strategy on Granules India by HDFC Securities
-
Derivative Strategy on SBI by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities:
STRATEGY:
SBIN : BULL CALL SPREAD
VIEW : POSITIVE TO RANGE BOUND
BUY 1 LOT OF 245 CALL
SELL 1 LOT OF 260 CALL
NET PREMIUM PAID : 5 POINTS
KEEP SPREAD STOP LOSS OF : 2.50 POINTS (Risk of Rs. 7,500/-)
KEEP SPREAD TARGET OF : 10 POINTS (Reward of Rs. 15,000/-)
RATIONALE :
Double bottom pattern with a Hammer candle on weekly scale
Positive divergence on Price and Oscillators, turning from deep oversold territory
Call unwinding and fresh Put writing at 240, 245 and 250 strikes
Expecting a short term bottom led by short covering, thus suggesting Bull Call Spread to play the bounce
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU