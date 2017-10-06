JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

Sugar industry overestimated October output
Business Standard

Derivative strategy on Tata Elxsi by HDFC Securities

Stock price has made a double bottom around 800 levels and now is rising with good volumes

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

US Sensex

Derivative Strategy on South Indian Bank by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk of HDFC securities:

Buy Tata Elxsi October 850 call at Rs 21
 
Stop loss of Rs 15
Target Rs 32
Lot size  800

Rationale: 

We have seen long positions being built in Tata Elxsi futures today where open interest is rising by over 10%

Stock price has made a double bottom around 800 levels and now is rising  with good volumes.

Midcap technology stocks have been showing traction since last few days.

It has crossed 5-day simple moving average today with rise in volumes.

Disclaimer: The analysts may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, October 06 2017. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements