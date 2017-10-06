Derivative strategy on Tata Elxsi by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy on South Indian Bank by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk of HDFC securities:
Stop loss of Rs 15
Target Rs 32
Lot size 800
Rationale:
We have seen long positions being built in Tata Elxsi
futures today where open interest is rising by over 10%
Stock price has made a double bottom around 800 levels and now is rising with good volumes.
Midcap
technology stocks have been showing traction since last few days.
It has crossed 5-day simple moving average today with rise in volumes.
Disclaimer: The analysts may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU