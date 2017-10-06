Derivative strategy on Tata Elxsi by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy on South Indian Bank by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk of HDFC securities:

Buy October 850 call at Rs 21



Stop loss of Rs 15

Target Rs 32

Lot size 800

Rationale:

We have seen long positions being built in futures today where open interest is rising by over 10%

Stock price has made a double bottom around 800 levels and now is rising with good volumes.

technology stocks have been showing traction since last few days.

It has crossed 5-day simple moving average today with rise in volumes.

Disclaimer: The analysts may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.