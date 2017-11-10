JUST IN
Today's picks: November 10, 2017
Derivative Strategy on Tata Elxsi by HDFC securities

Derivative Strategy on Tata Elxsi by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC securities

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Buy Tata Elxsi November 925 call at Rs 32.

Stop loss: Rs 24
Target: Rs 50
Lot size: 800
 
Rationale:
 
We have seen long positions being built in Tata Elxsi futures today where open interest rising by over 10%

Stock price closed at 52 week high today indicating strength in the stock.

Midcap technology stocks have been showing traction since last few days

Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stocks
 
Disclaimer: The analysts may have position in the stock mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 08:19 IST

