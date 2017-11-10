Derivative Strategy on Tata Elxsi by HDFC securities

Derivative Strategy on Tata Elxsi by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC securities
Buy Tata Elxsi November 925 call at Rs 32.
Target: Rs 50
Lot size: 800
Rationale:
We have seen long positions being built in Tata Elxsi futures today where open interest rising by over 10%
Stock price closed at 52 week high today indicating strength in the stock.
Midcap technology stocks have been showing traction since last few days
Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stocks
Disclaimer: The analysts may have position in the stock mentioned above.
