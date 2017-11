Derivative Strategy on Tata Elxsi by HDFC securities

on by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC securities



Buy November 925 call at Rs 32.



We have seen long positions being built in futures today where open interest rising by over 10%Stock price closed at 52 week high today indicating strength in the stock.Midcap technology stocks have been showing traction since last few daysMomentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stocks: The analysts may have position in the stock mentioned above.