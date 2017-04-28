Derivative strategy on Tata Motors by Motilal Oswal Securities

Option Strategy: (Call Butterfly Spread )



Buy 460 CE 1 lot

Sell 480 CE 2 lots

Buy 500 CE 1 lot



Rationale:



1. has witnessed accumulation in open interest in past few trading session



2. Positive sector outlook along with fresh built up could boost the momentum



3. Highest call congestion is at 460 Ce, unwinding in same could propel momentum towards 480



4. Thus low risk Call butterfly Spread is recommended



Target: Rs 20,000

Stop Loss: Rs 6,000



Chandan Taparia