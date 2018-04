Derivative strategy on Tech Mahindra by Motilal Oswal Securities

on by Chandan Taparia, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Securities:



: BULL CALL SPREAD



BUY 1 LOT OF 640 CALLSELL 1 LOT OF 660 CALLNET PREMIUM PAID: 8.20 POINTSKEEP SPREAD SL: 4.20 POINTS (RISK OF Rs. 4800/-)KEEP SPREAD TARGET: 15 POINTS (REWARD OF Rs. 8160/-)1. It has been respecting to its multiple support of 603-605 zones2. Volume surge, positive price pattern and strong closing3. Rising call activity suggests momentum4. Thus, suggesting bull call spread to get the benefit of positive to range bound move: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.