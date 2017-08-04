TRENDING ON BS
Derivative Strategy on Torrent Power by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy on Torrent Power by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities

Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Derivative Strategy on Torrent Power by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:
 
Torrent Power August Future - BUY

CMP: Rs 185
STOP LOSS: Rs 180
TARGET: Rs 193
 
Rationale:  
 
We have seen long positions being built in Torrrent Power futures today. After making double bottom around 170 levels, we have seen accumulation in the stock with rise in the volumes Momentum Indicators and oscillators indicate strength in the stocks. It has reported robust quarterly result couple of days back.
 
