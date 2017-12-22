Derivative Strategy pick on Apollo Tyres by HDFC Securities

Derivative Strategy pick on Apollo Tyres by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:
Buy Apollo Tyres December 270 call at Rs 2.8
Target - Rs 5.50
Rationale:
We have seen long positions being built in Apollo Tyre futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 3% with price rise of 2%.
During the current December series also, we have seen long build up where open interest rising by 25% with price moving up by 6%
After taking strong support around 200 dma, Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart by closing above 260 levels.
Tyre as a sector doing well since last few days and trend is likely to continue.
Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
