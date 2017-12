Derivative Strategy pick on Apollo Tyres by HDFC Securities

pick on by Devarsh Vakil & Nandish Shah - PCG Desk, HDFC Securities:



Buy December 270 call at Rs 2.8



Stop loss- Rs 1.50- Rs 5.50We have seen long positions being built in Apollo Tyre futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 3% with price rise of 2%.During the current December series also, we have seen long build up where open interest rising by 25% with price moving up by 6%After taking strong support around 200 dma, Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart by closing above 260 levels.Tyre as a sector doing well since last few days and trend is likely to continue.Momentum Indicators and oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.