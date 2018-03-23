JUST IN
Commodity outlook and top trading ideas by Tradebulls for today
Derivatives strategy on SREI Infra by HDFC Securities

Derivatives call on SREI Infra by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities:

Nandish Shah  |  New Delhi 

Derivatives call on SREI Infra by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities: Buy: Srei Infra March 75 Put at Rs 1.50 Stop loss: Rs 0.80 Target: Rs 3 Rationale: Short positions being built in Srei Infra futures today where we have seen open interest addition of 2% with price fall of 5%. Stock Price is forming bearish lower top lower bottom formation on the daily chart Since July 2017 Stock price has given break down on the daily chart by closing below the downward sloping trendline support of 78 level. Stock Price is trading below its 5,20,200 dma indicating bearish trend Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
