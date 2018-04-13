JUST IN
Derivatives strategy on Tata Elxsi April Future by HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah 

Derivatives call on Tata Elxsi April Future by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities:

Buy Tata Elxsi April Future at Rs 1172

Stop loss: Rs 1158

Target: Rs 1200

Rationale: Long positions being built in Tata Elxsi Futures' today where we have seen open interest addition with price rise. Stock Price has given a breakout on the daily chart today with rise in volumes where it managed to close above the resistance level of 1150 odd levels with rising in Volumes. Technology as a sector is doing well. Short term moving averages are trading above long-term moving averages, indicating a bullish trend. Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, April 13 2018. 06:57 IST

