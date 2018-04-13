Derivatives strategy on Tata Elxsi April Future by HDFC Securities

Derivatives call on Tata Elxsi April Future by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities:
Buy Tata Elxsi April Future at Rs 1172
Stop loss: Rs 1158
Target: Rs 1200
Rationale: Long positions being built in Tata Elxsi Futures' today where we have seen open interest addition with price rise. Stock Price has given a breakout on the daily chart today with rise in volumes where it managed to close above the resistance level of 1150 odd levels with rising in Volumes. Technology as a sector is doing well. Short term moving averages are trading above long-term moving averages, indicating a bullish trend. Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
