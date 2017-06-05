Despite rally, market volatility near all-time lows

Despite touching all-time highs, Indian equities have seen surprisingly low volatility in the past few months, hinting at increased confidence about the market’s upward trajectory and absence of significant negative cues. In the past three months, India VIX — a measure of investors’ perception about the risk of sharp swings based on options prices — has mostly hovered between 11 and 12 levels. The gauge touched a record low of 8.4 intra-day on May 15 before closing at 10.67. On Monday, it gained 1.9 per cent to close at 11.01. “The market ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?