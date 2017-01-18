Details of brokers' associates need to be updated for BSE IPO

The depositories would have to generate an alert when such holding exceeds 2 per cent

The depositories would have to generate an alert when such holding exceeds 2 per cent

Associates of stock brokers will have to ensure that their details are updated in electronic filing system of while applying to participate in the of Asia's oldest bourse.



"While applying in the IPO, applicants who fall within the category of associate/agent are required to confirm that their details of association with the trading member are updated in the Electronic Filing System (BEFS) of the exchange," said in a circular.



These details will be used for the purpose of allocation in the and continuous monitoring and maintenance of public shareholding by BSE, it added.



is coming out with its on January 23 to raise an estimated Rs 1,243 crore.



Under listing norms, depositories are required to monitor the shareholding limit of trading members or their associates and agents, based on their demat balance, on a daily basis.



To facilitate such monitoring, the stock exchange is required to share the list of all trading members or their associates and agents with the depositories.



As per Sebi norms, the shareholding threshold of 2 per cent, 5 per cent or 15 per cent (for different classes of investors) as the case may be, will be monitored through depository mechanism.



The depositories would have to generate an alert when such holding exceeds 2 per cent and monitor the same under intimation to Sebi.

Press Trust of India