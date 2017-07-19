Deutsche Asset seeks more open Indian sovereign bond market

High transaction costs and operational hurdles make the less attractive to global investors, according to Investment.

“India is not currently included in standard-used local market emerging indices because of investment restrictions. For foreign investors, given the regulations, the process of investing in them is long lasting and may create additional transaction cost,” Nicolas Schlotthauer, head of emerging fixed income and portfolio manager at Investment, told Business Standard.

“The most important restriction is the quota for to invest in local bond market,” added Schlotthauer.

Recently, the government raised the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) limit in government to Rs 187,700 crore to boost inflow of into Indian capital Earlier, the limit was about Rs 185,000 crore.

However, according to Investment, dollar-denominated government would be more attractive to than rupee-denominated

“The fact that India has not issued a dollar-denominated sovereign bond is a question that is striking us, as India has public debt in rupee. Many emerging market countries have dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, which then also serve as benchmark for the corporate bond market,” said Schlotthauer.

India has so far refrained from issuing a dollar-denominated sovereign bond, except a few issued by EXIM Bank. However, several public sector units have been issuing masala to attract Although masala are denominated in rupees, the repayment is in hard currencies, such as the US dollar, and the exchange rate risk is borne by the subscribers of the bond, and not the issuer.

“Masala are non-sovereign, that is why in many of our mandates we are refraining from them even though the quality of the issuers may be high. We are focusing on sovereign and supranational bonds,” said Schlotthauer.

Of late, Investment has been seeing a larger participation of African countries in the emerging market sovereign bond category (dollar-denominated). Historically, Latin America has a high weightage of around 38 per cent in the commonly-used emerging bond index for sovereign dollar-denominated bond, followed by Eastern Europe, which has a weightage of around 26 per cent in such index.

“The latest change in the emerging universe in sovereign and quasi-sovereign in US dollar has been that the share of Africa has been growing in the past years. If you take a standard bond index for sovereign bonds, there were only a few countries from Sub-Saharan Africa in the index about seven years ago. Since 2011, we saw several African sovereign issues in US dollar, so now we have over 10 countries as part of the index,” said Schlotthauer.

In the commonly-used index for dollar-denominated sovereign bonds, for both India and China there are only quasi-sovereign issuers in the index. The of China is at 4.2 per cent, while for India it is 0.8 per cent.

“India has a weight below Sri Lanka, which has a weight of around 2.1 per cent. It is not that India is less attractive, but is just that there is lower availability of investable bonds, resulting in lower weightage," said Schlotthauer.

In the corporate bond market, India remains a top priority for Investment.

“Within global Emerging Market Corporate Bond universe (as reflected through one of the most commonly used index), the weight of Indian corporate is around 4.7 per cent, and this will be our sixth-largest market, the largest being China. Given the improving macro environment in India, there is a favourable demand-supply backdrop to Indian corporate dollar-denominated bonds,” said Kumar Vikalp, portfolio manager, emerging credit, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management Investment.

“Post global financial crisis, amid an environment of slower global growth and major central banks’ accommodative policy, there is a good demand for high yielding fixed income instruments with healthy underlying credit quality. An Indian sovereign US dollar bond issuance will be received favourably by investors including us. It will be a good anchor for the Indian quasi sovereign and high grade corporate bond space,” he added.