Devangshu Datta: Trading strategies for a low-volume market

FPI debt sales have also been matched by DII buying

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold heavily in November and December (until December 26), with net sales amounting to over Rs 40,500 crore of debt and over Rs 23,000 crore of equity. Domestic institutions (DIIs) were active on the other side. In November, DIIs logged Rs 18,700 crore of net equity buying and they bought over Rs 4,000 crore equity in December as well. The FPI debt sales have also been matched by DII buying. DIIs bid up government securities once bank deposits surged. Bond yields fell sharply until late November when the Reserve Bank of India took various measures ...

Devangshu Datta