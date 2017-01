The stock up 7% to Rs 289 after the company reported 31.7% YoY jump in net profit at Rs 245 crore in Q3FY17

(DHFL) has moved higher by 7% to Rs 289 on the BSE after the company reported 31.7% year on year jump in standalone net profit at Rs 245 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 (Q3FY17), on back of over 20% growth in operational income. The housing finance company had profit of Rs 186 crore in year ago quarter.



Net inertest income (revenue from operation minus interest & finance cost) increased 21.5% at Rs 565 crore in Q3FY17 against Rs 465 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.



Edelweiss Securities was expected net profit of Rs 231 crore on net interest plus other income of Rs 539 crore for the quarter.



The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly five-fold with a combined 11.17 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 03:15 pm.