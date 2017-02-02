Dhampur Sugar, Balrampur Chini, Dwarikesh Sugar hit 52-week highs

Shares of companies were in focus with five stocks Balrampur Chini Mills, Dhampur Mills, Dwarikesh Industries, and KM Mills hitting their respective 52-week highs on the BSE.



Most of the stocks were trading higher in the range of 4% to 9% as compared to 0.50% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex at 02:18 pm. Kesar Enterprises, Uttam Mills, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Mawana Sugars, and Dwarikesh Sugars among those that rallied more than 5% on the BSE.

The Indian Mills Association (Isma) last week reduced its production assessment for the ongoing season, 2016-17 (October to September), to 21.3 million tonnes (mt), down 9% from the earlier 23.4 mt.“With sugarcane production coming down for two successive years, 2015-16 and 2016-17, production has moved downwards from 28.3 mt in 2014-15 to 25.2 mt in 2015-16 and is further expected to touch below 23 mt in 2016-17. Subsequently, prices have firmed up and will continue to do so in the coming months if the supplies are not increased,” according to CARE Ratings.Thus far in calendar year 2017, the prices jump by 6% from Rs 38.14 per kg on December 31, 2016 to Rs 40.41 per kg on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.The increase in prices augured well for the industry during 2016. On a y-o-y basis, the companies made net profits in each of the quarters during January-September 2016 backed by higher prices after remaining in red in each of the seven quarters during April 2014-December 2015.Also, operating margin of the 36 listed companies remained in double-digits in each of the quarters during January-September 2016, in range of 13-23 %, it was too after a gap of seven quarters.The expected firm trend in prices will continue to benefit the industry. However, if the import duty on is reduced, the prices of will soften. This, in turn, will put some pressure on profits of mills, said CARE Ratings in recent industry update.