IHH exits Apollo Hospitals, sells shares worth around Rs 830 cr
Dilip Buildcon hits new high on strong Q4 results; stock zoom 130% in 2017

The company reported a net profit at Rs 196 crore in Q4 against Rs 60 crore in a year ago quarter

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Dilip Buildcon hit new high on strong Q4 results; stock zoom 130% in 2017

Dilip Buildcon hit a record high of Rs 529, up 8% on BSE in intra-day trade in otherwise weak market, after the company reported a more than three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 196 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company engaged in construction of roads & highways business had profit of Rs 60 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.


Revenue during the quarter under review rose 28% to Rs 1,754 crore against Rs 1,367 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin improved to 20.41% from 17.05% in March 2016 quarter. Ebitda stood at 20.13% in December 2016 quarter.

The company have order book of Rs 17,568 crore as on March 31, 2017 (FY17) as compared to Rs 10,779 crore in FY16, Dilip Buildcon said in a release.

So far in 2017, the stock zoomed 130% from Rs 229 against 15% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

At 12:30 pm; it was up 4% at Rs 509 on BSE, as compared to 0.36% decline in the benchmark index. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.14 million shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.

