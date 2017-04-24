Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for Goa airport work; stock hits 52-week high

The bid price of the contract is Rs 125.01 crore and construction period is 24 months

Shares of touched 52-week high of Rs 437.15, up 5.7% in the early morning deals after the declared the company as lowest-1 bidder for construction of parallel taxi track and associated works at Dabolim airport, Goa.



The bid price of the contract is Rs 125.01 crore and construction period is 24 months, as per the company’s corporate filing.



The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from April 24, 2017 to April 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).



The scrip opened at Rs 431 and has touched a high and low of Rs 441.55 and Rs 428 respectively. So far 4,14,006(NSE+BSE) shares were traded on the counter. The current market cap of the company is Rs 5,656.11 crore.



At 10:36 am was quoting at Rs 434, up Rs 20.45, or 4.94% on the



