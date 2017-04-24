TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty Realty index 33-month high; Indiabulls surges over 10%
Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for Goa airport work; stock hits 52-week high

The bid price of the contract is Rs 125.01 crore and construction period is 24 months

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Airlines to have more say on new low-cost airports
Airport

Shares of Dilip Buildcon touched 52-week high of Rs 437.15, up 5.7% in the early morning deals after the Airport Authority of India declared the company as lowest-1 bidder for construction of parallel taxi track and associated works at Dabolim airport, Goa.
 
The bid price of the contract is Rs 125.01 crore and construction period is 24 months, as per the company’s corporate filing.


 
The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from April 24, 2017 to April 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).
 
The scrip opened at Rs 431 and has touched a high and low of Rs 441.55 and Rs 428 respectively. So far 4,14,006(NSE+BSE) shares were traded on the counter. The current market cap of the company is Rs 5,656.11 crore.
 
At 10:36 am Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 434, up Rs 20.45, or 4.94% on the BSE.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for Goa airport work; stock hits 52-week high

The bid price of the contract is Rs 125.01 crore and construction period is 24 months

The bid price of the contract is Rs 125.01 crore and construction period is 24 months Shares of Dilip Buildcon touched 52-week high of Rs 437.15, up 5.7% in the early morning deals after the Airport Authority of India declared the company as lowest-1 bidder for construction of parallel taxi track and associated works at Dabolim airport, Goa.
 
The bid price of the contract is Rs 125.01 crore and construction period is 24 months, as per the company’s corporate filing.
 
The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from April 24, 2017 to April 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).
 
The scrip opened at Rs 431 and has touched a high and low of Rs 441.55 and Rs 428 respectively. So far 4,14,006(NSE+BSE) shares were traded on the counter. The current market cap of the company is Rs 5,656.11 crore.
 
At 10:36 am Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 434, up Rs 20.45, or 4.94% on the BSE.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Dilip Buildcon lowest bidder for Goa airport work; stock hits 52-week high

The bid price of the contract is Rs 125.01 crore and construction period is 24 months

Shares of Dilip Buildcon touched 52-week high of Rs 437.15, up 5.7% in the early morning deals after the Airport Authority of India declared the company as lowest-1 bidder for construction of parallel taxi track and associated works at Dabolim airport, Goa.
 
The bid price of the contract is Rs 125.01 crore and construction period is 24 months, as per the company’s corporate filing.
 
The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from April 24, 2017 to April 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).
 
The scrip opened at Rs 431 and has touched a high and low of Rs 441.55 and Rs 428 respectively. So far 4,14,006(NSE+BSE) shares were traded on the counter. The current market cap of the company is Rs 5,656.11 crore.
 
At 10:36 am Dilip Buildcon was quoting at Rs 434, up Rs 20.45, or 4.94% on the BSE.

image
Business Standard
177 22