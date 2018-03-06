Dilip Buildcon stock gains traction: Rising orders point to better outlook

Shares of Dilip Buildcon have gained a lot of traction recently, rising over 18 per cent to nearly Rs 962 from the closing low of Rs 812 in the first fortnight of February, after consolidating since October last year. And, there could be more gains in store.

The optimism comes on account of the company receiving letters of award in the past one week from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two new hybrid annuity model projects worth Rs 44.73 billion in Karnataka and Rs 20.13 billion in Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, it has been declared the lowest bidder by the NHAI for ...