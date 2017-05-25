Dish TV falls 11% on disappointing Q4 results

The stock slipped 11% to Rs 81.30 after reporting net loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4FY17.

slipped 11% to Rs 81.30 on BSE in intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after the company reported a net loss of Rs 28 crore in March quarter (Q4FY17). The company had posted a net profit of Rs 483 crore in a year ago quarter.



The company’s operating revenues during the quarter under review declined 6.3% to Rs 709 crore quarter-on-quarter. Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin recorded at 26.9% compared to 32.6%.



Analysts on an average had expected a net profit of Rs 25 crore on revenues of Rs 748 crore for the quarter.



“Subscription revenues during the quarter were lower by 11.1% to Rs 620 crore compared to the same quarter last year mainly due to the absence of a major cricketing event as well as package down gradation by existing subscribers. Resultant average revenues per user (ARPU) declined as well,” said in press release.



“The impact of demonetisation was more pronounced on as 55- 60% of its subs are in rural areas. The impact continues to be partly felt. Dish has seen downtrading by HD subs. It has also the highest proportion of subs on its cheapest pack (Rs149 per month) in the industry. All this resulted in 7%/5% QoQ ARPU/revenue decline,” analysts at IIFL Institutional Equities said in its result update.



The brokerage firm expected 400bps margin improvement from Goods & Service Tax (GST) and potential licence fee reduction but bring forward estimate for GST-related gains to Q2FY18 from Q1FY19 earlier. It sees significant value accretion from the Dish-Videocon merger due to material savings in Videocon’s content cost, which is 800bps higher than that of Dish.



At 10:29 am; the stock was down 10% to Rs 82.20 on BSE, as compared to 0.46% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 9.45 million shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE.



It trading close to its 52-week low of Rs 76.90 touched on November 9, 2016 in intra-day trade.

