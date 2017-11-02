Divi's Labs surges 21% as USFDA to lift import alert for Visakhapatnam unit

“The company has been informed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) that it will be lifting the Import Alert 66-40 and moving to close out the Warning letter issued to the company's Unit-II at Visakhapatnam,” Divi’s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
On September 20, 2017, the company said that all the previous observations by USFDA regarding Unit-2 of its Visakhapatnam facility have been confirmed as completed and resolved.
In past three months, the stock zoomed 60% as compared to 3% rise in the benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50.
At 09:20 AM; the stock was up 20% at Rs 1,105 on the BSE, as compared to 0.08% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly four-fold with a combined 2.56 million shares changed hands in first five minutes of trade on the NSE and BSE.
