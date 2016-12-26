Divi's Labs tanks over 30% in two trading days; hits 28-month low

The stock was down 14% to Rs 745 in intra-day trade, extending its Friday's 22% fall on the BSE.

In past two trading sessions, it tanked 33% from Rs 1,109 on Thursday, after a brokerage report cited 'manipulated data records' as one of the observations made by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) against its facility.



Divi’s Labs clarified to exchanges that the observations have not impacted its operations.



The company’s Unit-II at Vishakhapatnam was inspected by the US drug regulator between November 29 and December 6 and issued Form 483 with five observations following the inspection.



Investors lost a whopping an over Rs 9,500 crore in past two trading sessions. The company’s market capitalisation declined by Rs 9,570 crore to Rs 19856 crore today as against Rs 29,430 crore on Thursday.



