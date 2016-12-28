Divi's shares partly recover from the recent lows

The Divi's Laboratories price further recovered from the earlier lows as it rose Rs 35.10 or 4.45 per cent at Rs 824 on Wednesday.

After taking a steep hit in two trading sessions, the company have shown recovery signs with a 3.08 per cent increase at Rs 788.9 on Tuesday from its previous close of Rs 765.3 on the Bombay Exchange.

The scrip opened at Rs 800 and touched a high of Rs 841.15 and a low of Rs 780 on Wednesday. The of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs 1,380 on September 16 and a 52 week low of Rs 745 on December 26.

According to the analysts, Divi's bounced back due to the bargain buying, after a drastic drop in the price at the end of last week.

On last Friday, the share price had fallen 22 per cent following the reports that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issued highly critical observations on the company's facility in Visakhapatnam.