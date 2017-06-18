Dividend yield funds beat large-cap peers

The market has been on a sustained uptick and growth stocks are in the spotlight

This might not seem the best of times to put money in dividend yield funds. The market has been on a sustained uptick and growth stocks are in the spotlight. These funds, however, with category average returns of 25 per cent, have beaten the Sensex’s 16 per cent gain and the 19.9 per cent average category return for large-caps. Dividend yield funds invest 65-80 per cent of their corpus in companies whose dividend yield is higher than the average yield in the market. They are more suitable for those who want to cushion themselves in falling markets and ...

Ashley Coutinho