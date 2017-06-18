Dividend yield funds beat large-cap peers

This might not seem the best of times to put money in dividend yield funds. The market has been on a sustained uptick and growth stocks are in the spotlight. These funds, however, with category average returns of 25 per cent, have beaten the Sensex’s 16 per cent gain and the 19.9 per cent average category return for large-caps. Dividend yield funds invest 65-80 per cent of their corpus in companies whose dividend yield is higher than the average yield in the market. They are more suitable for those who want to cushion themselves in falling markets and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?