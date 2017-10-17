Diwali Muhurat trading from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm on Oct 19

-
Leading bourses BSE and NSE said they will conduct a special 'Muhurat' trading session on Thursday, October 19.
The 'Muhurat' trading, which is conducted on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, will be held between 1830 hrs and 1930 hrs, the stock exchanges said.
The pre-opening session will start at 1815 hrs.
