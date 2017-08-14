DLF soars 14% on strong June-quarter results

-
The company had posted profit of Rs 261 crore in the same quarter year quarter. The last year profit exceptional gain of Rs 329 crore, which include one-time profit of Rs 372 crore from DT cinema sales & Rs 43 crore Chennai IT park loss.
“The company recorded consolidated revenues of Rs 2,211 crore in Q1FY18, up by 9% from Rs 2,025 crore in previous financial year. EBIDTA ((earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization) stood at Rs 1,067 crore, reflecting an increase of 18% from Rs 903 crore,” DLF said in a statement.
With reduction in benchmark interest rate by the Reserve Bank of India this month and markets guiding towards further softness in interest rate, the sector should witness a recovery soon, it added.
Despite growth in the economy, the demand for residential real estate continued to be soft. Implementation of Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) and Goods & Service Tax (GST) elongated the sales cycle. The company expects that sector would achieve normalcy over next 2-3 quarters.
At 11:22 am, the stock was up 12% at Rs 174, as compared to a 0.80% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 15.76 million shares changed hands on BSE and NSE so far.
