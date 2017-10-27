Domestic brokerages cash in on D-Street party

The record run-up in the market has helped domestic brokerages — both pure-play and diversified — shore up revenues. The euphoria is reflected in the doubling of share prices of all major listed players this year. The frenzy present during the previous bull run of 2003-07, however, has largely been missing. Brokerages have cut costs, adopted the online model more aggressively and refrained from reckless expansion — all characteristics of the previous bull run. They are also hand-holding investors better. While direct equities continue to remain the ...