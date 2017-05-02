Domestic PE investments rising; this year may set new benchmark: Report

While domestic PE investments in 2015 stood at $1.77 billion, it doubled in 2016 to $3.4 billion

has emerged as an attractive destination for both foreign and domestic investors largely due to improving regulatory framework and (PE) this year may set a new benchmark, says a report.



Domestic PE investment is rising and stood at $3.41 billion last year and crossed the peak of $3.3 billion set in 2007, it said, adding that this year may set new benchmark.



"The recent state have only reaffirmed that the central will keep working on improving and introducing newer policies that are aimed at growth of different sectors, including the important real estate sector," said Shobhit Agarwal Managing Director — Capital and International Director JLL



Meanwhile, foreign PE investments, which stood at $1.54 billion in 2015 increased to $1.85 billion in last year.



"Looking at this data, it can be said that that equity investment is on a return journey to and rising consistently in the last three years," Agarwal said.



Besides, local knowledge also makes them more confident investors than their foreign counterparts that do not necessarily get to witness all the positive changes taking place in India, he added.



The overall "positivity" in the business scenario will in turn attract more foreign businesses and into and will also improve the domestic investor sentiments.



"Already, in the last two years, a change has been witnessed in the investment scene wherein investment from domestic sources has been exceeding that originating abroad," Agarwal said, adding that most notably, total domestic in 2016 crossed its peak seen in 2007.





Press Trust of India