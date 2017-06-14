Dr Reddy's gains on receiving EIR for Miryalaguda plant

The stock was up 3% to Rs 2,698 on BSE in intra-day trade.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was up nearly 3% to Rs 2,698 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company said it has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its plant.



“We have received EIR from US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its active pharmaceutical plant (API) at indicating the successful closure of the agency's audit,” Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a statement.



The plant, which was inspected by from February 13-21’2017, had received Form 483 with three observations from



The plant supplies active ingredients for company's captive consumption as well as for its customers. "The development is positive, however given the valuations, we are NEUTRAL on the stock," said Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research- Pharma, Angel Broking.



At 01:35 pm; the stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 2,675 on BSE against 0.09% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 637,537 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE.