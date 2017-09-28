Dr Reddy's up 4% agter receiving EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam Unit I

has moved higher by 4% to Rs 2,409 on BSE in intra-day trade after the company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator for a unit of its plant in Andhra Pradesh.“The company's formulation plant (SEZ) Unit I, Andhra Pradesh, have received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA,” said in BSE filing.On June 16, 2017, the pharmaceutical company had said the issued a Form 483 with one observation on completion of audit of the above-referred facility.Last week, Dr Reddy’s said that it had received from the for a unit II of its plant in Andhra Pradesh. It, however, did not state if the US health regulator had made any observation in theIn a separate filing the company said it had received zero observations for its custom pharmaceutical services facility, technology development centre, at Miyapur in Hyderabad after audit of the facility by theIn past one month, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 17% as compared to 2% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.