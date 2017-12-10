Driven by HUL & Maruti, top 8 BSE cos add Rs 57,999 cr to market valuation

The combined market valuation of eight of the top 10 valued firms soared by Rs 57,998.58 crore last week, driven by FMCG major (HUL) and the country's largest carmaker



India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Bank were the only losers among 10 most valued firms on last week.



HUL's soared by Rs 16,092.90 crore to Rs 2,87,161.37 crore, while that of Maruti Suzuki India's surged by Rs 13,089.13 crore to Rs 2,73,106.05 crore.The valuation of Infosys, India's second-largest IT firm, jumped by Rs 9,888.56 crore to Rs 2,30,055.36 crore and that of diversified rose by Rs 7,800.45 crore to Rs 3,18,965.41 crore.The Mukesh Ambani-led Ltd (RIL) added Rs 7,029.70 crore to its market valuation at Rs 5,83,243.66 crore while moved up by Rs 2,874.09 crore to Rs 2,67,809.05 crore.ONGC, the biggest oil and gas producer of India, saw its valuation rising by Rs 705.83 crore to Rs 2,31,383.23 crore and the largest public lender (SBI) by Rs 517.92 crore to Rs 2,70,312.76 crore.On the flip-side, took a hit of Rs 5,656.72 crore as its slumped to Rs 4,97,906.20 crore and the valuation of Bank dropped by Rs 944.64 crore to Rs 4,76,190.86 crore.In ranking, RIL remained at the top followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, SBI, HDFC, ONGC, andOver the last week, the Sensex gained 417.36 points, or 1.27 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 143.85 points, or 1.42 per cent.