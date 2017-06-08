Earnings growth might pick up only in FY19: A K Sridhar of IndiaFirst Life

While most of the market is in a fully-valued zone, information technology (IT) and stocks are trading at reasonable valuations, observes A K Sridhar, chief information officer (CIO), In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, Sridhar says growth might pick up only in FY19. Edited excerpts:

will benefit in terms of avoiding underreporting of sales by traders, and Overall, will improve the government’s revenue. Having said that, may bring more volatility into markets, especially in the first two-quarters after the implementation because of lack of clarity on the final impact on products and services. Things will get much clearer in the subsequent six months.As expected, the growth numbers — both top line as well bottom line — were not encouraging. Industrial activity is yet to pick up. The valuations are stretched and not cheap any longer. In fact, corporate in the last six to seven quarters have been average and below analysts’ expectations. We expect the in FY18 to be muted and do not see a huge upside for the next three-quarters. However, things are expected to turn around in FY19. For this year, the government spending is going to be the key driver.While most of the sectors and stocks are in a fully valued zone, and stocks are beaten down at decent valuations. Sectors like auto will continue to deliver good results. At present, the choices are limited but not completely absent. If the liquidity stays at the present level, there may not be any downside.Most insurance companies are getting good inflows and are investing in equity Ninety per cent to 92 per cent of our equity funds is invested in the market. Most of the other insurance companies also have enough liquidity to deploy in the equity In case of any downward correction, we are in a much comfortable space having sufficient liquidity, to buy more of equity. Having said that, we cannot deny that market valuations are not cheap and one has to cautiously identify the theme and the stock at present market valuations.We expect the auto and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sectors to continue doing well, in spite of uncertainties around In addition, We expect some turnaround in certain sectors like IT, & engineering, which have been punished more than what they deserve. We are also closely watching the construction- and the housing space on the back of certain policy announcements and the government spending.