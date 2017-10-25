Earnings optimism lifts stocks

The benchmark advanced 0.31 per cent and the broader National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) Nifty closed above the 10,200 mark on Tuesday, mainly on the back of gains in banking, (fast-moving consumer goods) and stocks, despite profit-booking in key bluechips like and

The 30-share shuttled between 32,670.37 and 32,502.08 during the day before settling higher by 100.62 points at 32,607.34, extending its gains for the second day. The gauge had gained 116.76 points on Monday. The Nifty climbed 22.85 points to close at 10,207.70.