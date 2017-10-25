JUST IN
It is a good market for bottom-up stock picking: Jigar Shah
Business Standard

Earnings optimism lifts stocks

Both BSE Sensex and NSE advanced riding on the back of gains in banking, FMCG and oil stocks

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Shutterstock
The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 0.31 per cent and the broader National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) Nifty closed above the 10,200 mark on Tuesday, mainly on the back of gains in banking, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and oil stocks, despite profit-booking in key bluechips like Reliance Industries and Infosys.

The 30-share Sensex shuttled between 32,670.37 and 32,502.08 during the day before settling higher by 100.62 points at 32,607.34, extending its gains for the second day. The gauge had gained 116.76 points on Monday. The Nifty climbed 22.85 points to close at 10,207.70. 
First Published: Wed, October 25 2017. 01:06 IST

