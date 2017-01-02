Eicher Motors extends gain on strong December sales

Sales of models with engine capacity of 350cc during the month increased 41% to 52,753 units against 37,475 units in December 2015. Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc saw a 56% rise in sales at 4,645 units.
Exports more-than-doubled with 1,082 units being shipped in December 2016 compared to 416 in the same month a year ago.
On cumulative, the total sales for April-December 2016 increased 36% to 488,262 units.
Eicher Motors is engaged in manufacturing automobile products and related components. The Company also owns the Royal Enfield motorcycle business.
In one-week, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 13% from Rs 20,276 on December 26, as compared to 2.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 09:55 am; it was up 3% at Rs 22,430 against 0.38% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 20,371 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
