Eicher Motors extends gain on strong December sales

In one-week, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 13% as compared to 2.8% rise in Sensex

has rallied 5% to Rs 22,851 on the BSE in intra-day trade, extending its four-session long gains, after the company reported a 42% jump in motorcycle sales at 57,398 units. It had sold 40,453 units during the same month last year.



Sales of models with engine capacity of 350cc during the month increased 41% to 52,753 units against 37,475 units in 2015. Models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc saw a 56% rise in sales at 4,645 units.



Exports more-than-doubled with 1,082 units being shipped in 2016 compared to 416 in the same month a year ago.



On cumulative, the total sales for April- 2016 increased 36% to 488,262 units.



is engaged in manufacturing automobile products and related components. The Company also owns the motorcycle business.



In one-week, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 13% from Rs 20,276 on 26, as compared to 2.8% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.



At 09:55 am; it was up 3% at Rs 22,430 against 0.38% decline in the benchmark index. A combined 20,371 shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.