Eight of 10 most valued firms add Rs 62,998 cr in mkt cap; HDFC top gainer

Eight of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 62,997.73 crore to their market valuations last week, with HDFC
and HDFC
Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.
Barring TCS
and HUL, rest eight companies, including Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, SBI
and Maruti Suzuki, saw a rise in their market capitalisation
(m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
Among the gainers, HDFC's valuation zoomed Rs 22,650.95 crore to Rs 2,84,140.36 crore.
The m-cap of HDFC
Bank jumped Rs 19,579.63 crore to Rs 4,58,002.04 crore while that of State Bank of India (SBI) soared Rs 7,639.37 crore to Rs 2,58,270.95 crore.
Infosys added Rs 4,123.01 crore to reach Rs 2,29,200.62 crore in market capitalisation
and ITC
also saw an addition of Rs 3,344.5 crore to Rs 3,54,212.97 crore.
The m-cap of Maruti went up by Rs 2,850.12 crore to Rs 2,30,243.91 crore and that of RIL
rose by Rs 2,617.65 crore to Rs 5,18,408.04 crore.
ONGC's valuation advanced by Rs 192.5 crore to Rs 2,11,363.38 crore.
In contrast, the m-cap of TCS
fell by Rs 1,560.15 crore to Rs 4,75,269.75 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) slipped Rs 963.19 crore to Rs 2,49,800.85 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL
retained its numero- uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC
Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, HUL, Maruti, Infosys and ONGC.
Last week, the Sensex climbed 280.99 points, or 0.87 per cent, while the Nifty gained 99.25 points, or 1 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU