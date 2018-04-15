Eight of top 10 cos add Rs 837 bn in m-cap; TCS alone adds Rs 385 bn

Eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 836.72 billion to their market valuation for last week, with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the pack.

With the exception of State Bank of India (SBI) and Maruti Suzuki, rest of the eight blue-chip companies saw a total addition of Rs 836.72 billion in market capitalisation (m-cap) during the week ended Friday.

India and together lost Rs 97.71 billion in market valuation.

The of TCS surged by Rs 385.34 billion to Rs 6.03 trillion while that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) registered a rise of Rs 184.33 billion and touched Rs 5.94 trillion.

The market valuation of soared by Rs 86.70 billion to Rs 2.55 trillion and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) climbed Rs 73.7 billion to Rs 3.05 trillion.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) added Rs 71.86 billion to its m-cap, which stood at Rs 2.34 trillion and following an addition of Rs 18.43 billion, the valuation of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) zoomed to Rs 3.08 trillion.

The valuation of HDFC Bank advanced by Rs 13.88 billion to Rs 5 trillion, while that of ITC went up by Rs 2.44 billion to Rs 3.18 trillion.

On the other hand, the of declined by Rs 76.75 billion to Rs 2.24 trillion while India saw its valuation erode by Rs 20.96 billion to Rs 2.76 trillion.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at the top spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, India, Infosys, ONGC and

The BSE Sensex recorded a significant rise of 565.68 points, or 1.68 per cent, while the NSE Nifty advanced 149 points, or 1.44 per cent, for the week ended April 13.