Eight of top 10 firms add Rs 54,968 cr in m-cap; Infosys and SBI see losses

The combined market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued firms surged by Rs 54,968.17 crore last week, with ITC and HUL emerging as the biggest gainers.
Infosys and the State Bank of India (SBI), however, suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
The rest eight firms, including RIL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HDFC Bank, saw an addition to their m-cap.
The valuation of ITC soared Rs 12,559.75 crore, to reach Rs 3,43,120.21 crore.
HUL's m-cap jumped Rs 10,140.52 crore to Rs 2,59,670.81 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) advanced by Rs 9,381.74 crore to Rs 5,12,304.52 crore.
IOC, the new entrant in the top-10 list, added Rs 7,042.02 crore to Rs 2,07,250.02 crore in its market valuation.
The m-cap of HDFC soared Rs 6,579.77 crore to Rs 2,76,439.84 crore and that of Maruti Suzuki India surged Rs 5,050.78 crore to Rs 2,30,186.52 crore.
TCS' valuation went up by Rs 3,608.43 crore to Rs 4,81,031.76 crore and that of HDFC Bank rose by Rs 605.16 crore to Rs 4,51,602.81 crore.
On the other hand, Infosys saw its m-cap erode by Rs 14,847.69 crore to Rs 2,12,033.02 crore.
Shares of Infosys had on Friday ended sharply lower by nearly 10 per cent after Vishal Sikka, the first non-founder CEO of the company, called it quits.
SBI's valuation slumped Rs 1,726.41 crore to Rs 2,40,532.08 crore.
RIL continued to rule the top-10 m-cap chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, SBI, Maruti, Infosysand IOC.
Over the last week, the BSE's 30-share benchmark recorded gains of 311.09 points, or 0.99 per cent.
