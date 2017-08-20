Eight of top 10 firms add Rs 54,968 cr in m-cap; Infosys and SBI see losses

The combined market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued firms surged by Rs 54,968.17 crore last week, with and HUL emerging as the biggest gainers.



and the (SBI), however, suffered losses in their (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.



The rest eight firms, including RIL, (TCS), and Bank, saw an addition to their m-cap.The valuation of soared Rs 12,559.75 crore, to reach Rs 3,43,120.21 crore.HUL's m-cap jumped Rs 10,140.52 crore to Rs 2,59,670.81 crore and that of Ltd (RIL) advanced by Rs 9,381.74 crore to Rs 5,12,304.52 crore.IOC, the new entrant in the top-10 list, added Rs 7,042.02 crore to Rs 2,07,250.02 crore in its market valuation.The m-cap of soared Rs 6,579.77 crore to Rs 2,76,439.84 crore and that of surged Rs 5,050.78 crore to Rs 2,30,186.52 crore.TCS' valuation went up by Rs 3,608.43 crore to Rs 4,81,031.76 crore and that of Bank rose by Rs 605.16 crore to Rs 4,51,602.81 crore.On the other hand, saw its m-cap erode by Rs 14,847.69 crore to Rs 2,12,033.02 crore.Shares of had on Friday ended sharply lower by nearly 10 per cent after Vishal Sikka, the first non-founder CEO of the company, called it quits.SBI's valuation slumped Rs 1,726.41 crore to Rs 2,40,532.08 crore.continued to rule the top-10 m-cap chart followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, SBI, Maruti, InfosysandOver the last week, the BSE's 30-share benchmark recorded gains of 311.09 points, or 0.99 per cent.