Eight of top 10 Sensex companies lose Rs 671 bn in m-cap; RIL slides most

The combined market valuation of eight of 10 most valued Indian companies plummeted by Rs 671.53 billion last week, with the benchmark BSE Sensex tanking over 2 per cent. Barring HDFC and Infosys, all the top 10 companies, including Reliance Industries (RIL), ONGC and SBI, suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended on Friday. RIL's valuation slumped the most by Rs 225.33 billion to Rs 5.7 trillion. The m-cap of ONGC tumbled by Rs 127.04 billion to Rs 2.3 trillion while that of State Bank of India (SBI) tanked Rs 81.1 billion to Rs 2.18 trillion. Maruti Suzuki India's valuation dropped Rs 63.93 billion to Rs 2.61 trillion, HDFC Bank's by Rs 63.67 billion to Rs 4.80 trillion, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) by Rs 54.19 billion to Rs 2.81 trillion and that of ITC by Rs 51.22 billion to Rs 3.16 trillion. The valuation of TCS diminished by Rs 4.97 billion to Rs 5.80 trilion. On the contrary, HDFC gained Rs 9.59 billion to Rs 3 trillion and Infosys Rs 6.88 billion to Rs 2.54 trillion. In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at the numero uno spot followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, ONGC and SBI. Over the last week, the flagship Sensex recorded a fall of 739.80 points or 2.17 per cent.
