Eight of top ten companies add Rs 586 bn in m-cap; TCS gains the most

Eight of 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 586.50 billion (Rs 58,650.26 crore) in their market valuation last week, with IT major TCS witnessing the maximum gain. From the top-10 list, only Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Maruti Suzuki India suffered erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, ONGC and SBI saw addition. The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) soared by Rs 267.42 billion (Rs 26,742.6 crore) to Rs 5890.07 billion (Rs 5,89,007.15 crore). RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 77.9 billion (Rs 7,790.98 crore) to Rs 5916.07 billion (Rs 5,91,607.74 crore) and that of Infosys jumped Rs 67.29 billion (Rs 6,729.43 crore) to Rs 2524.07 billion (Rs 2,52,407.03 crore). The valuation of HDFC surged Rs 59.63 billion (Rs 5,963.88 crore) to Rs 2961.03 billion (Rs 2,96,103.60 crore) and that of ONGC went up by Rs 4,363.3 crore to Rs 2,43,831.47 crore. SBI added Rs 37.54 billion (Rs 3,754.95 crore) to Rs 2383.31 billion (Rs 2,38,331.01 crore) and the valuation of ITC rose by Rs 32.92 billion (Rs 3,292.16 crore) to Rs 3280.57 billion (Rs 3,28,057.31 crore). The valuation of HDFC Bank gained Rs 129.6 million (Rs 12.96 crore) to Rs 4872.56 billion (Rs 4,87,256.42 crore). On the other hand, HUL's m-cap eroded by Rs 63.74 billion (Rs 6,374.39 crore) to Rs 2863.60 billion (Rs 2,86,360.51 crore). Also, Maruti lost Rs 40.69 billion (Rs 4,069.02 crore) to Rs 2629.69 billion Rs 2,62,969.75 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC and SBI. Over the past week, the Sensex recorded 131.39 points, or 0.38 per cent gain.
