Eight of top ten companies add Rs 586 bn in m-cap; TCS gains the most

Eight of 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 586.50 billion (Rs 58,650.26 crore) in their market valuation last week, with IT major witnessing the maximum gain. From the top-10 list, only (HUL) and Suzuki suffered erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Industries Ltd (RIL), Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, and saw addition. The m-cap of (TCS) soared by Rs 267.42 billion (Rs 26,742.6 crore) to Rs 5890.07 billion (Rs 5,89,007.15 crore). RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 77.9 billion (Rs 7,790.98 crore) to Rs 5916.07 billion (Rs 5,91,607.74 crore) and that of jumped Rs 67.29 billion (Rs 6,729.43 crore) to Rs 2524.07 billion (Rs 2,52,407.03 crore). The valuation of surged Rs 59.63 billion (Rs 5,963.88 crore) to Rs 2961.03 billion (Rs 2,96,103.60 crore) and that of went up by Rs 4,363.3 crore to Rs 2,43,831.47 crore. added Rs 37.54 billion (Rs 3,754.95 crore) to Rs 2383.31 billion (Rs 2,38,331.01 crore) and the valuation of rose by Rs 32.92 billion (Rs 3,292.16 crore) to Rs 3280.57 billion (Rs 3,28,057.31 crore). The valuation of gained Rs 129.6 million (Rs 12.96 crore) to Rs 4872.56 billion (Rs 4,87,256.42 crore). On the other hand, HUL's m-cap eroded by Rs 63.74 billion (Rs 6,374.39 crore) to Rs 2863.60 billion (Rs 2,86,360.51 crore). Also, lost Rs 40.69 billion (Rs 4,069.02 crore) to Rs 2629.69 billion Rs 2,62,969.75 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, and Over the past week, the Sensex recorded 131.39 points, or 0.38 per cent gain.