Electrosteel Steels hits 52-week high on Jindal Drilling stake buys

Jindal Drilling bought 9.16 million shares of Electrosteel Steels at Rs 4.1 per share on the NSE via block deal

hit a 52-week high of Rs 5.30, up 14% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after Jindal Drilling & Industries, a part of the D P Jindal Group, has bought more than 9 million shares for Rs 3.75 crore through open market.



On January 11, 2017, has acquired 9.16 million equity shares representing 0.38% of total equity of at price of Rs 4.1 per share, the NSE bulk deal data shows.



Jindal Drilling bought these shares from Sudha Apparels, had nil holding in the construction & engineering company at the end of December 2016 quarter.



At 01:24 pm; the stock of was up 10% at Rs 5.10 on the NSE. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 14.64 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.



Jindal Drilling was trading flat at Rs 167, after hitting high of Rs 170 on the NSE in intra-day trade. A combined 16,400 shares changed hands on both the exchanges so far.