Emerging markets on a roll

While most global equity markets have done well in 2017, emerging markets (EMs) have decisively outperformed. On a year-to-date basis, the MSCI EM index, a gauge for the performance of 24 developing nations, is up 23.3 per cent, against 10.6 per cent gain in the MSCI World, an index dominated by the developed markets. EMs’ performance comes after years of underperformance against the developed markets. Between 2013 and 2015, the MSCI World gained 24 per cent, while the EM was down 26 per cent. Both gauges ended 2016 with single-digit gain. Experts say ...