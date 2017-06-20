Emkay Global Financial hits 9-year high; soars 101% in 11 trading days

The stock is trading at its highest level since March 2008, surging 101% in past 11 trading sessions from Rs 85 on June 6, 2017, against 0.51% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
In the past one week, the stock rallied 26% after the Emkay Global Financial Services said it has entered into an exclusive pact with DBS Bank arm DBS Vickers Securities (Singapore) for sharing knowledge, co-branding and distribution of equity research to the latter's global clients.
The agreement involves sharing of knowledge, co-branding of research and its distribution to the global clients of DBS Vickers. The alliance could facilitate DBS Vickers to enhance its service offering to its clients, while enabling Emkay to expand its reach.
Ace investors Dolly Khanna (1.64%) and Porinju V Veliyath (1.06%) are holding more than 1% stake in Emkay Global Financial Services as of March 2017, the shareholding pattern data shows.
At 12:02 pm; the stock was up 3.4% at Rs 170, as compared to 0.09% gain in Sensex. A combined 253,799 shares changed hands on the counter on BSE and NSE.
