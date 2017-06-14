Emkay Global rallies on pact with DBS for equity research distribution

The agreement involves sharing of knowledge, co-branding of research and its distribution to the global clients of DBS Vickers, Emkay said in a statement on Tuesday.
The alliance could facilitate DBS Vickers to enhance its service offering to its clients, while enabling Emkay to expand its reach, it added.
The stock is currently trading at its highest level since May 2008. It has rallied 75% in past seven trading sessions from Rs 85 on Monday, June 5, 2017. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down nearly 1% during the same period.
