Equity ETFs asset base jumps three-fold to Rs 43,234 cr

The asset base of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the has grown nearly three times to Rs 43,234 crore at the end of last fiscal, mainly on account of increasing popularity of such products among retail investors.

The asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 15,066 crore for ETFs, which cater to as underlying benchmark, at the end of March 2016, as per the latest data by the (NSE).

The growth in asset base can be attributed to increasing popularity of among retail investors, investment by pension funds, including Employees' Organisation, in through ETF route and the government using the route for disinvestment.

The government had mobilised Rs 8,500 crore through CPSE ETF, which tracks the CPSE index, in FY17.

Currently, there are 47 equity-based listed on the Out of this, 34 are benchmarked to the family of indices.

The AUM of tracking indices surged to Rs 36,803 crore at the end of March 2017 from Rs 12,865 crore in the preceding financial year.

" are increasingly becoming popular in India. Large institutional investors are also taking exposure via

"In addition to interest in broad based indices such as 50, we have also seen interest in sectoral indices such as Bank index and other factor based indices. There is a good demand for indices amongst ETF issuers in the international also," Mukesh Agarwal, CEO at IISL, an group company, said in a statement.

The number of retail investors trading in climbed by 82 per cent in 2016-17 over the previous financial year.

In the last 10 years, number of active clients trading in has increased by 38 per cent annually. Investors from more than 580 cities, including Tier II and Tier III cities, are investing in

are essentially index funds that are listed and traded on exchanges like The fund is a basket of that reflects the composition of an index. Its trading value is based on the net asset value of the underlying that it represents.

It provides investors a convenient way to gain exposure through an index that trades like a stock. In comparison to a stock, an investment in an ETF index product provides a diversified exposure to the