Equity ETFs' assets swell threefold to Rs 43,234

Total assets under management (AUM) of exchange traded funds (ETFs) in India have nearly tripled to Rs 43,234 crore as on March from Rs 15,066 crore the previous year. AUM of tracking indices accounts for 85 per cent of the total AUM, or Rs 36,803 crore as on March, according to a note by

The key drivers of increase in AUM of ETFs, according to the exchange, include increasing popularity of among small investors, investment by pension funds including Employees’ Organisation, and the Centre using for divestment.

As on March 2017, there are 47 trading in India, of which 34 are benchmarked to family of indices; 13 track 50 with a total AUM of Rs 23,251 crore.