AUM of ETFs tracking Nifty indices accounts for 85 per cent of the total equity ETF AUM

Equity ETFs' assets swell threefold to Rs 43,234

Total assets under management (AUM) of equity exchange traded funds (ETFs) in India have nearly tripled to Rs 43,234 crore as on March from Rs 15,066 crore the previous year. AUM of ETFs tracking Nifty indices accounts for 85 per cent of the total equity ETF AUM, or Rs 36,803 crore as on March, according to a note by National Stock Exchange. 

The key drivers of increase in AUM of equity ETFs, according to the exchange, include increasing popularity of ETFs among small investors, investment by pension funds including Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, and the Centre using ETF for divestment.

As on March 2017, there are 47 equity ETFs trading in India, of which 34 are benchmarked to Nifty family of indices; 13 track Nifty 50 with a total AUM of Rs 23,251 crore.

