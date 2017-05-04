Equity ETFs' assets swell threefold to Rs 43,234

Total assets under management (AUM) of equity
exchange traded funds (ETFs) in India have nearly tripled to Rs 43,234 crore as on March from Rs 15,066 crore the previous year. AUM of ETFs
tracking Nifty
indices accounts for 85 per cent of the total equity ETF
AUM, or Rs 36,803 crore as on March, according to a note by National Stock Exchange.
The key drivers of increase in AUM of equity
ETFs, according to the exchange, include increasing popularity of ETFs
among small investors, investment by pension funds including Employees’ Provident Fund
Organisation, and the Centre using ETF
for divestment.
As on March 2017, there are 47 equity ETFs
trading in India, of which 34 are benchmarked to Nifty
family of indices; 13 track Nifty
50 with a total AUM of Rs 23,251 crore.
