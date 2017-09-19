Equity funds sitting on Rs 50,000-crore cash pile

Equity fund managers are sitting on a cash pile of over Rs 50,000 crore, say industry sources. Some even peg it at Rs 75,000 crore, considering the equity component of popular balanced funds. Fund managers say cash as a percentage of the corpus for several of their schemes is now in the double digits as inflows into equity schemes have been consistently high while stock valuations soar. Between January and August, equity schemes, including ELSS, have received inflows of Rs 81,000 crore, and balanced funds Rs 53,000 crore. If the equity portion of balanced funds is ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?