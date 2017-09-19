Equity funds sitting on Rs 50,000-crore cash pile

Equity fund managers are sitting on a cash pile of over Rs 50,000 crore, say industry sources. Some even peg it at Rs 75,000 crore, considering the equity component of popular balanced funds. Fund managers say cash as a percentage of the corpus for several of their schemes is now in the double digits as inflows into equity schemes have been consistently high while stock valuations soar. Between January and August, equity schemes, including ELSS, have received inflows of Rs 81,000 crore, and balanced funds Rs 53,000 crore. If the equity portion of balanced funds is ...