Equity League tables: Citi, Axis take honours

Citibank and Bank have bagged the top honours for equity capital-raising in 2017. US-based Citibank has been the leader for overall (ECM), while the home-grown one has topped the league table for (IPOs). According to Bloomberg data, has managed 22 deals worth Rs 22,000 crore and cornered nearly 12 per cent market share. Kotak Mahindra Bank is ranked second both on and league tables. Bank is ranked third on league table. Notably, UBS and Edelweiss have seen a substantial improvement in their rankings compared to last year. fundraising in 2017 was the highest-ever at Rs 76,235 crore. Overall equity-raising, too, rose three times to Rs 1.97 lakh crore.



