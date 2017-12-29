Equity League tables: Citi, Axis take honours

JUST IN
JSPL heads for turnaround next year
IPO fundraising in 2017 was the highest-ever at Rs 76,235 crore

Citibank and Axis Bank have bagged the top honours for equity capital-raising in 2017. US-based Citibank has been the leader for overall equity capital market (ECM), while the home-grown one has topped the league table for initial public offerings (IPOs). According to Bloomberg data, Citi has managed 22 deals worth Rs 22,000 crore and cornered nearly 12 per cent market share. Kotak Mahindra Bank is ranked second both on ECM and IPO league tables. Axis Bank is ranked third on ECM league table. Notably, UBS and Edelweiss have seen a substantial improvement in their rankings compared to last year. IPO fundraising in 2017 was the highest-ever at Rs 76,235 crore. Overall equity-raising, too, rose three times to Rs 1.97 lakh crore.  

