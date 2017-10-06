Equity market slave to earnings, not flows: Vetri Subramanian

Sustained buying by MFs has provided a counterbalance to FPI selling, cushioning the market fall. While the record inflows at equity MFs have reduced the vulnerability of Indian equities to overseas hot money, it has created a problem of plenty as valuations remain lofty and earnings growth has failed to catch up. That hasn’t dampened the optimism of domestic fund managers, who remain bullish about India’s long-term growth prospects. They single out equities as the preferred asset class. Here are the views of top four fund managers on the opportunities and the weak spots for ...