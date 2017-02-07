Equity MF flows dip to 4-month low in January

Investor flows into equity mutual funds, minus withdrawals, fell to a four-month low at Rs 4,880 crore in January despite stock rally. Total inflows remained strong at Rs 17,600 crore, but redemptions or withdrawals of Rs 12,720 crore brought down the figure to Rs 4,880 crore.

If not for money coming through systematic investment plans (SIPs), the figure would have been even lower, players said.

"Redemptions in January were quite high compared to previous months. High net worth and seasoned investors booked profits just before the Budget as were rising. have been a saving grace," said sales head of fund house.

On an overall basis, the mutual fund industry saw healthy net inflows of Rs 53,817 crore across categories. Money market and income schemes saw inflows of Rs 39,000 crore.

Tax-saving equity-linked savings schemes (ELSSes) saw month-on-month rise in inflows at Rs 1,166 crore.

Anjaneya Gautam, national head (mutual funds) at Bajaj Capital, says, “ELSS sales are at their peak in January to March."

" alone are contributing Rs 4,000 crore per month, which translates into nearly half a lakh crore per annum,” says A Balasubramanian, chief executive of Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry's assets under management (AUM) have grown by 41 per cent so far this financial year. Total AUM passed Rs 17 lakh in January.